Consequences of Kakhovka HPP explosion will be catastrophic for Russians – official

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has said that the consequences of the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant would be terrible for Ukraine, but also catastrophic for the Russians.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainske Radio

Quote: "Such decisions are made only in the Kremlin and only by Putin. This event falls under international law and is tantamount to an attack on critical infrastructure.

And this issue should be considered by the International Criminal Court. This is an issue comparable to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. At one time, the Netherlands spelled it all out, and relevant legal documents were adopted.

The destruction of the dam falls under these crimes. That is why only Putin could have given such an order. No one is ruling Russia today except Putin. It is a one-man totalitarian regime. And this person is directly responsible for everything that's happening."

"Believe me, the consequences for our country will be terrible, but for the Russians they will be simply catastrophic. Because they will be responsible for all this. And those people in the Kremlin who ordered the dam to be blown up will be held accountable, including the perpetrators."

Background:

On the morning of 6 June, Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian occupation forces had blown up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), completely destroying the dam and the power plant's turbine hall. The plant is beyond repair. The draining of the Kakhovka Reservoir threatens the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant has caused an environmental disaster. The water from the reservoir has begun to flood towns and villages, and evacuations of local residents from dangerous areas have begun. It has caused problems with the water supply in the cities of Kryvyi Rih, Marhanets and Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station created by the Russians would not stop Ukraine from liberating its own territory and would not increase the chances of the occupiers staying on this land.

