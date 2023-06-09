All Sections
Putin will not wait us out, NATO will not give up – UK PM

European PravdaFriday, 9 June 2023, 04:42

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, 8 June emphasised the need for further support to Ukraine in order to prevent Russia's calculations of "fatigue" from coming true.

Source: Rishi Sunak at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in the White House, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent.

Details: "President Putin will be thinking that he can wait us out, that the Alliance will tire, we’ll get fatigued, and we’ll give up. Now, that is not the case," the prime minister emphasised.

In his opinion, if the Western allies are able to provide support to Ukraine, particularly in the long term, it will be a powerful signal to the Russian president "that there is no point in trying to wait us out."

"We’re not going anywhere.  We will be here for as long as it takes.  And hopefully that will speed up the calculation in his mind that he should withdraw his forces and stop what is an illegal and unprovoked act of aggression," Sunak emphasised.

