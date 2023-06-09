All Sections
Head of European diplomacy calls on Russia to stop shelling flooded Kherson Oblast

European PravdaFriday, 9 June 2023, 09:19

Josep Borrell, the head of European diplomacy, has called on Russia to stop its bombardment, as this is threatening the rescue of people in areas flooded after the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

Source: European Pravda; Borrell on Twitter

"Reports of shelling jeopardising rescue efforts of innocent civilians in Kherson region after the destruction of Kakhovka dam.

We call on Russia to cease these unacceptable actions immediately. This may constitute yet another war crime. All responsible will be held to account," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Previously: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the Allies to provide Ukraine with urgent humanitarian aid due to the environmental disaster caused by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

US President Joe Biden expressed his firm commitment to provide the necessary assistance to Ukraine after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka HPP dam.

The EU has launched the Civil Protection Mechanism to assist Ukraine. The first contributions have already been made by Germany, Austria, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Czechia.

