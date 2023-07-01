All Sections
Russians fire on border areas of Sumy Oblast, wounding a minor

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 July 2023, 02:26
Russians fire on border areas of Sumy Oblast, wounding a minor
Photograph by Getty Images

The Russian invaders have fired on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day with automatic grenade launchers, mortars and tanks, wounding a minor.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on the border areas. 94 strikes were recorded. The Bilopillia, Esman, Yunakivka, Novoslobiske, Miropillia, Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Putivl and Znob-Novgorod hromadas were attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. "

Details:

  • Bilopillia hromada: attacks from automatic grenade launchers were recorded (15 strikes).
  • Esman hromada: mortar attacks were recorded (two strikes).
  • Yunakivka hromada: the Russians attacked with mortars (four strikes).
  • Novoslobidske hromada: the Russian units shelled the area with artillery (two strikes) and attacked with mortars (three strikes).
  • Miropillia hromada: mortar attacks were carried out (16 strikes).
  • Khotyn hromada: there was an attack from a tank (seven strikes). As a result of the attack, a teenager (aged around 17) was wounded. He received medical care without hospitalisation. A warehouse belonging to an agricultural firm was also damaged.
  • Krasnopillia hromada: mortar attacks were carried out (one strike).
  • Putivl hromada: the Russians hit with mortars (one strike), automatic grenade launchers (20 strikes) and Grad multiple-launch missile systems (20 strikes).
  • Znob-Novgorod hromada: three explosives were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the hromada.

