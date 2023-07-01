Russians fire on border areas of Sumy Oblast, wounding a minor

The Russian invaders have fired on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day with automatic grenade launchers, mortars and tanks, wounding a minor.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on the border areas. 94 strikes were recorded. The Bilopillia, Esman, Yunakivka, Novoslobiske, Miropillia, Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Putivl and Znob-Novgorod hromadas were attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. "

Details:

Advertisement:

Bilopillia hromada: attacks from automatic grenade launchers were recorded (15 strikes).

Esman hromada: mortar attacks were recorded (two strikes).

Yunakivka hromada: the Russians attacked with mortars (four strikes).

Novoslobidske hromada: the Russian units shelled the area with artillery (two strikes) and attacked with mortars (three strikes).

Miropillia hromada: mortar attacks were carried out (16 strikes).

Khotyn hromada: there was an attack from a tank (seven strikes). As a result of the attack, a teenager (aged around 17) was wounded. He received medical care without hospitalisation. A warehouse belonging to an agricultural firm was also damaged.

Krasnopillia hromada: mortar attacks were carried out (one strike).

Putivl hromada: the Russians hit with mortars (one strike), automatic grenade launchers (20 strikes) and Grad multiple-launch missile systems (20 strikes).

Znob-Novgorod hromada: three explosives were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!