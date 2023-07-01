All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fire on border areas of Sumy Oblast, wounding a minor

STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 1 July 2023, 02:26
Russians fire on border areas of Sumy Oblast, wounding a minor
Photograph by Getty Images

The Russian invaders have fired on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day with automatic grenade launchers, mortars and tanks, wounding a minor.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the Russians carried out 14 attacks on the border areas. 94 strikes were recorded. The Bilopillia, Esman, Yunakivka, Novoslobiske, Miropillia, Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Putivl and Znob-Novgorod hromadas were attacked [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. "

Advertisement:

Details:

  • Bilopillia hromada: attacks from automatic grenade launchers were recorded (15 strikes).
  • Esman hromada: mortar attacks were recorded (two strikes).
  • Yunakivka hromada: the Russians attacked with mortars (four strikes).
  • Novoslobidske hromada: the Russian units shelled the area with artillery (two strikes) and attacked with mortars (three strikes).
  • Miropillia hromada: mortar attacks were carried out (16 strikes).
  • Khotyn hromada: there was an attack from a tank (seven strikes). As a result of the attack, a teenager (aged around 17) was wounded. He received medical care without hospitalisation. A warehouse belonging to an agricultural firm was also damaged.
  • Krasnopillia hromada: mortar attacks were carried out (one strike).
  • Putivl hromada: the Russians hit with mortars (one strike), automatic grenade launchers (20 strikes) and Grad multiple-launch missile systems (20 strikes).
  • Znob-Novgorod hromada: three explosives were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: