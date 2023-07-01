Spanish Prime Minister supported the idea of creating a Ukraine-NATO Council

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, during his speech in the Verkhovna Rada [Ukrainian parliament – ed.], declared his support for the "expansion of Ukraine's political participation" in NATO and the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Council.

Details: Sanchez emphasised that the Western world will have to rethink the security framework to ensure that Ukraine can live without aggression and intimidation.

Quote: "We are approaching the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will be a continuation of the commitments we made last year in Madrid. Spain supports the expansion of Ukraine's political participation through the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Council, where it will no longer be an invitee, but a member, a full member," he declared.

The Prime Minister of Spain also advocated for the improvement of practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO.

Quote: "Spain will also continue to contribute: we are supplying more Leopard tanks, armoured personnel carriers and a field hospital with surgical capabilities. We also continue to be in contact with other countries and continents to explain what is really happening in Ukraine and to listen to their concerns, especially those related to food or energy security," Sanchez added.

In June, the head of the Ministry of Defence, Oleksii Reznikov, announced that Ukraine and NATO will replace their current format of official meetings in the form of a Commission with a new format of the Council at the summit in Vilnius in July or after it.

As reported, Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations from the upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Alliance in Vilnius – regarding membership and security guarantees – and will insist on their approval until the last.

Sanchez also announced the allocation of a 55-million-euro aid package to Ukraine; the main funds will be allocated through the World Bank.

