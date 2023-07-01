Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Spain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who arrived in Kyiv on the first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council.

Source: As European Pravda reports, Zelenskyy wrote about it on Facebook.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Sanchez for the important visit and the support of the Ukrainian people.

Quote: "It is extremely symbolic that this visit takes place on the very first day of the Spanish Presidency of the EU. Our common European home cannot be imagined without Ukraine, without our courage and commitment to freedom and justice," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who is visiting Kyiv, spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada.

Sanchez also announced the allocation of a 55-million-euro aid package to Ukraine; the main funds will be allocated through the World Bank.

