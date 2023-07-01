All Sections
Zelenskyy met with the Prime Minister of Spain

European PravdaSaturday, 1 July 2023, 16:07

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who arrived in Kyiv on the first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council. 

Source: As European Pravda reports, Zelenskyy wrote about it on Facebook.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Sanchez for the important visit and the support of the Ukrainian people. 

Quote: "It is extremely symbolic that this visit takes place on the very first day of the Spanish Presidency of the EU. Our common European home cannot be imagined without Ukraine, without our courage and commitment to freedom and justice," Zelenskyy wrote.

Background: 

