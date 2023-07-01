All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ministry of Defence suspended an official 3 days after his appointment

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 16:44
Ministry of Defence suspended an official 3 days after his appointment
Ruslan Ryhovanov, photo from his Fscebook

The Ministry of Defence suspended Ruslan Ryhovanov from the post of acting head of the Department of Resource Supply due to the emergence of controversial information about him.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "On Wednesday, 28 June, Ruslan Ryhovanov was appointed acting director of the Department of Resource Provision, and today – 1 July - he was suspended from temporary duties.

Advertisement:

The suspension took place immediately after the appearance of controversial information about him.

An internal investigation is currently underway into the individual facts that have been made public. We will announce the results separately in the coming days."

Details: Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian military officer Oleh Symoroz said that Ryhovanov allegedly contributed to the destruction of the Holosiivskyi National Nature Park and also regularly participated in a TV show made by Russian propagandists in Moscow. 

Quote from Symoroz: "Ruslan Ryhovanov is a scumbag who contributed to the destruction of the Holosiivskyi National Nature Park. Being the head of the recreation department and deputy director of the Holosiivskii NNP, he signed a number of so-called ‘recreational agreements’ with persons who seized part of the national park and significantly damaged it. In particular, we are talking about an illegal cafe on Budarina Street, the owner of which is ex-policeman Anatolii Mykolaiets, as well as a rope park in the 89th quarter of the Sviatoshynskyi Forestry, which is run by local titushky [mercenary agents in Ukraine who supported the Ukrainian security services during the administration of Viktor Yanukovych – ed.], headed by Oleh Liashko's associate Andrii Makhnitskyi. 

…Ryhovanov regularly participated in a television show of Kremlin propagandists in Moscow as a ‘political expert’. And now he has access to a large amount of documentation with, so to speak, ‘restricted access’."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: