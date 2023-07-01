All Sections
Ministry of Defence suspended an official 3 days after his appointment

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 16:44
Ruslan Ryhovanov, photo from his Fscebook

The Ministry of Defence suspended Ruslan Ryhovanov from the post of acting head of the Department of Resource Supply due to the emergence of controversial information about him.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Quote: "On Wednesday, 28 June, Ruslan Ryhovanov was appointed acting director of the Department of Resource Provision, and today – 1 July - he was suspended from temporary duties.

The suspension took place immediately after the appearance of controversial information about him.

An internal investigation is currently underway into the individual facts that have been made public. We will announce the results separately in the coming days."

Details: Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian military officer Oleh Symoroz said that Ryhovanov allegedly contributed to the destruction of the Holosiivskyi National Nature Park and also regularly participated in a TV show made by Russian propagandists in Moscow. 

Quote from Symoroz: "Ruslan Ryhovanov is a scumbag who contributed to the destruction of the Holosiivskyi National Nature Park. Being the head of the recreation department and deputy director of the Holosiivskii NNP, he signed a number of so-called ‘recreational agreements’ with persons who seized part of the national park and significantly damaged it. In particular, we are talking about an illegal cafe on Budarina Street, the owner of which is ex-policeman Anatolii Mykolaiets, as well as a rope park in the 89th quarter of the Sviatoshynskyi Forestry, which is run by local titushky [mercenary agents in Ukraine who supported the Ukrainian security services during the administration of Viktor Yanukovych – ed.], headed by Oleh Liashko's associate Andrii Makhnitskyi. 

…Ryhovanov regularly participated in a television show of Kremlin propagandists in Moscow as a ‘political expert’. And now he has access to a large amount of documentation with, so to speak, ‘restricted access’."

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

