Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast: one killed, two injured

One person was killed and two others were injured in the shelling in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Yurii Malashko, head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 51-year-old man died during the shelling of Mala Tokmachka.

In Preobrazhenka, there are two victims – a 40-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance.

Specialists are working to deal with the aftermath of shelling."

