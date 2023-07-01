Russians shelled Balaklia in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, among them a teenager

the aftermath of Russian shelling of Balaklia, photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

One person was wounded, and three more were injured, among them a teenager, in the Russian shelling of Balaklia in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Around 14:30, the occupiers attacked the town of Balaklia in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast. Previously, the Russians used the Tornado multiple rocket launchers.

As the head of the Oblast Military Administration noted, strikes were recorded in the residential area, where only civil infrastructure is located.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was hospitalised with injuries.

Three more residents of Balaklia were injured by falling debris during the shelling: a 14-year-old boy and 77-year-old and 49-year-old men.

