All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians shelled Balaklia in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, among them a teenager

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 July 2023, 18:06
Russians shelled Balaklia in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, among them a teenager
the aftermath of Russian shelling of Balaklia, photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

One person was wounded, and three more were injured, among them a teenager, in the Russian shelling of Balaklia in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Around 14:30, the occupiers attacked the town of Balaklia in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast. Previously, the Russians used the Tornado multiple rocket launchers.

Advertisement:

As the head of the Oblast Military Administration noted, strikes were recorded in the residential area, where only civil infrastructure is located.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was hospitalised with injuries.

Three more residents of Balaklia were injured by falling debris during the shelling: a 14-year-old boy and 77-year-old and 49-year-old men.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: