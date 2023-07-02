All Sections
Russians attacked Sumy Oblast, 140 strikes recorded

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 2 July 2023, 00:22
Russian shelling. Stock photo by Getty Images

During the past day, the Russians carried out 25 attacks on the hromadas in Sumy Oblast, 140 strikes were recorded (hromada is a territorial unit that includes a town or village and adjacent villages).

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: Krasnopillia, Miropil, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Khotin, Esman, Hlukhiv and Shalyhyne hromadas were attacked.

An attack from mortars was recorded in the Esman hromada (20 strikes). A power line was damaged.

The Russians attacked Myropil hromada from mortars; 13 strikes were recorded. As a result of one of the attacks, a private household and a tractor were damaged.

In Krasnopillia hromada, artillery shelling was recorded (8 strikes); in addition, attacks from mortars were also recorded (11 strikes). 

In Hlukhiv hromada, there was a mortar attack (8 strikes).

The Russians dropped 20 explosives on Bilopillia hromada. There was also artillery shelling (11 strikes) and attacks from automatic grenade launchers (8 strikes).

Artillery shelling (6 strikes) and attacks from mortars (6 strikes) were carried out in the Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

In the Shalyhyne hromada, six strikes from mortars were recorded.

There were also mortar attacks on tye Yunakivka hromada, 11 strikes were recorded.

Russians hit the Khotin hromada with mortars (6 strikes) and artillery (6 strikes).

