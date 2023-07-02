Russians carry out rotation of missile carriers in Black Sea – Operational Command South
Sunday, 2 July 2023, 01:56
Operational Command Pivden (South) reported on the stormy weather and the rotation of enemy missile carriers in the Black Sea.
Source: Operational Command Pivden on Facebook
Quote: "The enemy has rotated missile carriers; a surface ship has been replaced by 2 submarines."
Details: Thus, the total missile array of Kalibr missiles remained at 8.
In addition, the command noted that stormy weather is underway in the Black Sea.
They also stressed that, given a certain pause in the actions of the Russians, attention to air-raid alarms should be increased.
