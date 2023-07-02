All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Serbian President links Kosovo's plans for Serbs to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 15:39

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Ukrainian forces will launch a new attack in the coming days as part of a counteroffensive, and he expects an "attack on Serbs" in Kosovo.

Source: Politika Serbian news agency citing Vučić on the Prvoj TV channel

Details: The Serbian president said that, as far as he was concerned, Ukrainians "have formed dozens of brigades that will severely breach the Russian lines".

Advertisement:

He stressed that when he says this, he is not rooting for Ukrainians but saying what he thinks. Vučić said Ukraine expects this to change the war’s course before the NATO summit in Vilnius on 12 July.

"When it starts, and I expect it to start tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, in the coming days, then you will see an additional attack on Kosovo and Metohija. Therefore, I ask Serbs to be careful, and anyone who thinks these inhumans can attack them – to hide...

I am afraid that this terror will become even more fierce, he [Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti – ed.] imagined himself as Zelenskyy, a new Greater Albanian leader who will unite all Albanian countries and do a great job," Vučić said.

The situation in northern Kosovo, as well as in relations between Belgrade and Priština, has deteriorated in recent months. There has been an outbreak of violence in recent weeks over local elections, which the Serb majority boycotted and the results of which were not recognised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: