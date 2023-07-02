All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Serbian President links Kosovo's plans for Serbs to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 15:39

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Ukrainian forces will launch a new attack in the coming days as part of a counteroffensive, and he expects an "attack on Serbs" in Kosovo.

Source: Politika Serbian news agency citing Vučić on the Prvoj TV channel

Details: The Serbian president said that, as far as he was concerned, Ukrainians "have formed dozens of brigades that will severely breach the Russian lines".

He stressed that when he says this, he is not rooting for Ukrainians but saying what he thinks. Vučić said Ukraine expects this to change the war’s course before the NATO summit in Vilnius on 12 July.

Advertisement:

"When it starts, and I expect it to start tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, in the coming days, then you will see an additional attack on Kosovo and Metohija. Therefore, I ask Serbs to be careful, and anyone who thinks these inhumans can attack them – to hide...

I am afraid that this terror will become even more fierce, he [Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti – ed.] imagined himself as Zelenskyy, a new Greater Albanian leader who will unite all Albanian countries and do a great job," Vučić said.

The situation in northern Kosovo, as well as in relations between Belgrade and Priština, has deteriorated in recent months. There has been an outbreak of violence in recent weeks over local elections, which the Serb majority boycotted and the results of which were not recognised.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: