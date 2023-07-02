Serbian President links Kosovo's plans for Serbs to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić believes that Ukrainian forces will launch a new attack in the coming days as part of a counteroffensive, and he expects an "attack on Serbs" in Kosovo.

Source: Politika Serbian news agency citing Vučić on the Prvoj TV channel

Details: The Serbian president said that, as far as he was concerned, Ukrainians "have formed dozens of brigades that will severely breach the Russian lines".

He stressed that when he says this, he is not rooting for Ukrainians but saying what he thinks. Vučić said Ukraine expects this to change the war’s course before the NATO summit in Vilnius on 12 July.

"When it starts, and I expect it to start tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, in the coming days, then you will see an additional attack on Kosovo and Metohija. Therefore, I ask Serbs to be careful, and anyone who thinks these inhumans can attack them – to hide...

I am afraid that this terror will become even more fierce, he [Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti – ed.] imagined himself as Zelenskyy, a new Greater Albanian leader who will unite all Albanian countries and do a great job," Vučić said.

The situation in northern Kosovo, as well as in relations between Belgrade and Priština, has deteriorated in recent months. There has been an outbreak of violence in recent weeks over local elections, which the Serb majority boycotted and the results of which were not recognised.

