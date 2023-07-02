All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Russians will be afraid to approach Crimea and Ukrainian shores of ​​Azov Sea

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 16:24
Zelenskyy: Russians will be afraid to approach Crimea and Ukrainian shores of ​​Azov Sea
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, is convinced that the Russians will be afraid to approach Ukraine’s Crimea and the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address from Odesa

Quote: "The enemy will definitely not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea, and the occupiers will have to be as afraid to approach our Ukrainian Crimea and our shores of the Sea of ​​Azov as Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast."

Details: The President noted that he is in Odesa on Sunday primarily to congratulate the soldiers of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Day of Navy.

Advertisement:

"It is enough to recall what ambitions Russia had at the beginning of the full-scale aggression and which of those ambitions are now at the bottom of the Black Sea," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he gave awards to the best and congratulated all of the cadets of the Institute of Naval Forces of the Odesa Maritime Academy. He also visited injured soldiers in hospital.

"There was also a report today by our Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice-Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, as well as the Commander of the Odesa Air Defence Forces, General Moskaliov. Both regarding the security situation now, and regarding our strategic tasks - for our fleet, for a new direction - the fleet of naval drones - and for our coastal defence. We will implement everything! I'm sure!" the president emphasised.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
18:16
Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: