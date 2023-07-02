All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russians will be afraid to approach Crimea and Ukrainian shores of ​​Azov Sea

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 2 July 2023, 16:24
Zelenskyy: Russians will be afraid to approach Crimea and Ukrainian shores of ​​Azov Sea
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, PHOTO BY PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President, is convinced that the Russians will be afraid to approach Ukraine’s Crimea and the shores of the Sea of ​​Azov.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address from Odesa

Quote: "The enemy will definitely not dictate the conditions in the Black Sea, and the occupiers will have to be as afraid to approach our Ukrainian Crimea and our shores of the Sea of ​​Azov as Russian ships are already afraid to approach our Black Sea coast."

Details: The President noted that he is in Odesa on Sunday primarily to congratulate the soldiers of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Day of Navy.

"It is enough to recall what ambitions Russia had at the beginning of the full-scale aggression and which of those ambitions are now at the bottom of the Black Sea," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he gave awards to the best and congratulated all of the cadets of the Institute of Naval Forces of the Odesa Maritime Academy. He also visited injured soldiers in hospital.

"There was also a report today by our Commander of the Naval Forces, Vice-Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, as well as the Commander of the Odesa Air Defence Forces, General Moskaliov. Both regarding the security situation now, and regarding our strategic tasks - for our fleet, for a new direction - the fleet of naval drones - and for our coastal defence. We will implement everything! I'm sure!" the president emphasised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline.

