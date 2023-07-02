Shahed kamikaze drones fly towards Ukraine from Russia

The Air Force of Ukraine has recorded a launch of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai in Russia’s south.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "A launch of Shahed UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk has been recorded.

The estimated time of entry into Ukrainian airspace is around midnight. In case of an air-raid warning, proceed to a shelter."

Background: An explosion occurred near a military airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, which is used to launch Shahed drones on Ukraine, on Sunday 2 July. An explosion crater has formed at the site.

