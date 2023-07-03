All Sections
Over 20 strikes recorded in Chernihiv Oblast over past 24 hours

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 00:56
Russian shelling. Stock photo by Getty Images

Over the past 24 hours, over 20 Russian strikes have been recorded in the hromadas of Chernihiv Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Operational Command Pivnich (North) on Facebook

Details: Five strikes were recorded in the Karpovychi area from 02:55 to 03:20, most likely from tubed artillery.

Between 11:30 and 11:35 there were two strikes in the Kliusy area, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

In the Arkhypivka area, three strikes were recorded from 18:25 to 18:35 and 12 from 19:10 to 19:35, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

