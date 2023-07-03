All Sections
Iryna BalachukMonday, 3 July 2023, 08:18
Russians attack Marhanets and Nikopol, wounding woman
PHOTO FROM LYSAK’S TELEGRAM

Russian occupiers attacked Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the evening of 2 July, injuring one person.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An 86-year-old woman has been wounded. She has a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound. She is in a satisfactory condition."

Details: The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration also added that nine private houses, seven outbuildings, a car, a gas pipeline, a power line and a solar panel had been damaged.

Photo from Serhii Lysak's telegram

Defenders from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down a Shahed-136 drone over the oblast at night.

 
Photo from Serhii Lysak's telegram

Background: Ukrainian defenders destroyed 13 Russian Shahed drones out of 17 launched on the night of 2-3 July.

