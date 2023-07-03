Russia puts former Ukrainian Security Service Head on wanted list

The Russian Interior Ministry has put Vasyl Hrytsak, former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), on the wanted list.

Source: Russian media outlet RBC, citing data from the agency

Details: The card reads that Hrytsak is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code".

Hrytsak was in charge of the SSU from July 2015 to the end of May 2019.

