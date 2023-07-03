Russia puts former Ukrainian Security Service Head on wanted list
Monday, 3 July 2023, 12:16
The Russian Interior Ministry has put Vasyl Hrytsak, former Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), on the wanted list.
Source: Russian media outlet RBC, citing data from the agency
Details: The card reads that Hrytsak is "wanted under an article of the Criminal Code".
Hrytsak was in charge of the SSU from July 2015 to the end of May 2019.
