All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian businessman Cherniak was put on wanted list for supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces in Moscow

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 3 July 2023, 12:26
Ukrainian businessman Cherniak was put on wanted list for supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces in Moscow
Ukrainian businessman Cherniak was put on wanted list, screenshot

A case has been launched against the international alcohol holding Global Spirits, and its beneficiary, Yevhen Cherniak, a Ukrainian businessman, was put on the wanted list in Russia.

Source:  Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti, TASS

Details: Employees of the large alcohol holding Global Spirits (owner of the brand Khortytsia) are being investigated in Russia in the case of sponsorship of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Russian security agencies, they have transferred more than 500 million roubles [approximately US$5.5 million] for this purpose.

Advertisement:

A case has been opened on "terrorist financing". 

Among the suspects are Yevhen Cherniak, the chairman of the supervisory board of the alcohol holding and other founders and managers. 

Cherniak is wanted on charges of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two of his "accomplices" were detained in Moscow, TASS reports.  

Residential, office and warehouse premises used by the suspects were searched. Computer equipment and financial and business documents were seized. The founders and directors of the organisations within the holding were interrogated. Operational measures and investigative actions are ongoing, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

 

The issue of arresting shares of organisations belonging to the Global Spirits holding, whose leaders are suspected of financing the Ukrainian armed forces, will be considered in the near future, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said.

For reference:  Ukrainian businessman Yevhen Cherniak is the CEO of Global Spirits holding.

Global Spirits is the owner of a number of alcoholic beverage production companies, including Khortytsia Distillery and Odesa Cognac Factory. The Crimean Wine House plant has not been owned by Global Spirits since 2014.

According to the Russian media, in 2011-2022, the Russian distilleries Russkiy Sever and Rodnik were closely affiliated with the holding, but in 2022, these assets were withdrawn from the Global Spirits brand.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: