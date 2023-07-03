Ukrainian businessman Cherniak was put on wanted list for supporting Ukraine's Armed Forces in Moscow

A case has been launched against the international alcohol holding Global Spirits, and its beneficiary, Yevhen Cherniak, a Ukrainian businessman, was put on the wanted list in Russia.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti, TASS

Details: Employees of the large alcohol holding Global Spirits (owner of the brand Khortytsia) are being investigated in Russia in the case of sponsorship of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Russian security agencies, they have transferred more than 500 million roubles [approximately US$5.5 million] for this purpose.

A case has been opened on "terrorist financing".

Among the suspects are Yevhen Cherniak, the chairman of the supervisory board of the alcohol holding and other founders and managers.

Cherniak is wanted on charges of financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two of his "accomplices" were detained in Moscow, TASS reports.

Residential, office and warehouse premises used by the suspects were searched. Computer equipment and financial and business documents were seized. The founders and directors of the organisations within the holding were interrogated. Operational measures and investigative actions are ongoing, the Russian Interior Ministry said.

The issue of arresting shares of organisations belonging to the Global Spirits holding, whose leaders are suspected of financing the Ukrainian armed forces, will be considered in the near future, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation said.

For reference: Ukrainian businessman Yevhen Cherniak is the CEO of Global Spirits holding.

Global Spirits is the owner of a number of alcoholic beverage production companies, including Khortytsia Distillery and Odesa Cognac Factory. The Crimean Wine House plant has not been owned by Global Spirits since 2014.

According to the Russian media, in 2011-2022, the Russian distilleries Russkiy Sever and Rodnik were closely affiliated with the holding, but in 2022, these assets were withdrawn from the Global Spirits brand.

