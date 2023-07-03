All Sections
Paratroopers destroy newly delivered Russian ammunition near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 July 2023, 13:19
​​Paratroopers of the 77th Airborne Brigade have destroyed the Russians’ ammunition near Bakhmut.

Source: press service of the command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

Details: It is noted that gunners of the 77th Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the newly delivered and unloaded Russian ammunition.

Quote from the officer of a reconnaissance and fire control system: "As a result of the coordinated work of artillery and paratroopers' reconnaissance, the enemy lost a large amount of their ammunition."

