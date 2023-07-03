Russians give cash payments and hepatitis A vaccine to Russian passport holders only in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast

The Russians in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast are giving financial assistance of 10,000 roubles [about US$112 – ed.] to holders of Russian passports only. Residents of Oleshky also need to be vaccinated against hepatitis A in order to receive this financial assistance [which the locals are in desperate need of following last month’s floods – ed.].

Source: Yevhen Ryshchuk, Mayor of Oleshky, in a comment to Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "The occupiers are providing vaccines against hepatitis A, typhoid and, it seems, tetanus. They said they would do three, but they do only one, against hepatitis A."

Details: The mayor added that the three vaccinations are given to the military and local "police officers".

Background: The temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson Oblast was flooded after the occupiers blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

After the tragedy, hundreds of people in occupied Oleshky died because the Russians refused to have them evacuated. The water also flooded the unique house-museum of Ukrainian artist Polina Raiko.

The National Resistance Center also reported that an epidemic could arise due to the flooding of cemeteries, a cattle burial site and a biothermic pit [for disposing of animal carcasses – ed.] in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

