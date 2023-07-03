All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 July 2023, 21:51
Air-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack

Air-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack 

An air-raid warning has been issued in several southern oblasts of Ukraine, there is a threat of a drone attack by Russians. 

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, map of air-raid warnings

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Advertisement:

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of a threat of use of drones by Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Updated: As of 22:00, the air-raid warning has spread to Donetsk Oblast, and an all-clear has been issued in Mykolaiv Oblast.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line

Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe

Twitter Blue accounts spread fake information about war in Ukraine

US explains why its cluster munitions pose less of a threat to civilians – CNN

videoZelenskyy holds meeting at Lubart's Castle, discusses northern border

photoUkrainian and Polish presidents arrive unexpectedly in Lutsk

All News
Donetsk region
Ukraine's Commander of Ground Forces visits combat area: Fire on Bakhmut front never lets up
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces kill Russian machine gun crew preventing their advance in Donetsk Oblast
Russians shelled Kostiantynivka: two wounded, one of them in serious condition
RECENT NEWS
21:05
Russians strike Beryslav in Kherson Oblast, chief medical officer injured
20:32
Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier
20:24
Ukrainian director Sentsov suffers contusion on front line
20:04
Medvedev threatens to strike three Ukrainian NPPs and nuclear facilities in Europe
19:56
Volker: It is not Ukraine that is not ready for NATO, but NATO not ready to accept Ukraine
19:26
Powerful explosion near Melitopol, presumably at Russian base – mayor
19:13
Hospital employees who did not take Russian passports received"resident cards" in Starobilsk – General Staff
18:59
Ukraine's forces advance on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report
18:49
Ukraine can start negotiations with EU without completely fulfilling all criteria of European Commission – official
18:44
Ukraine produced more shells in June than last year – Minister of Strategic Industries
All News
Advertisement: