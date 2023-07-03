Air-raid warning issued in several regions, there is threat of drone attack

An air-raid warning has been issued in several southern oblasts of Ukraine, there is a threat of a drone attack by Russians.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force, map of air-raid warnings

Details: The air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of a threat of use of drones by Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Updated: As of 22:00, the air-raid warning has spread to Donetsk Oblast, and an all-clear has been issued in Mykolaiv Oblast.

