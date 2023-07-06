Ukraine's defence forces continue counteroffensive on 5 areas of front, hit Russian rear with missiles – ISW

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have reported that Ukraine’s defence forces have conducted successful counteroffensive operations on five areas of the front, and also launched missile strikes on the Russian rear.

Source: the ISW

Details: The Institute stated that Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on five areas of the front on 5 July and gained success on some fronts.

The ISW also pointed out that Ukrainian forces had conducted a series of missile strikes on Russian rear positions along the entire front during the night and day of 5 July.

According to the information analysed, the ISW claimed that the Ukrainian strikes indicate that Ukraine’s defence forces have launched a coordinated series of strikes aimed at disrupting Russian logistics and ground lines of communication along the entire perimeter of the hostilities.

The ISW's preliminary assessment says that Ukrainian forces appear to be focused on attrition, which preserves Ukrainian manpower at the cost of slower territory gains, while gradually weakening Russian manpower and equipment.

Experts noted that the results of such actions by defence forces would not be immediately apparent.

The report also indicated that Ukrainian officials have reported that Russia continues to purchase Iranian-made Shahed drones and creates conditions for the production of these drones in Russia with Iran’s assistance.

Experts also draw attention to the fact that the Kremlin continues to show concern about the risk of a potential armed uprising in Russia after the Wagner Group rebellion on 24 June.

To quote the ISW’s key takeaways for 5 July:

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted counteroffensive operations in five sectors of the front on 5 July and made gains in some areas.

Ukrainian forces reportedly conducted a series of missile strikes targeting Russian rear positions along the entire front.

Russia likely continues setting informational conditions for a possible false flag attack against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but remains unlikely to cause a radiological incident at this time.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia continues to procure Iranian-made Shahed drones and is setting conditions to manufacture these drones in Russia with Iran’s assistance.

The Kremlin continues to show concern over the risk of a potential armed rebellion in Russia after Wagner Group’s rebellion on 24 June.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping personally warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow in late March.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin dismissed Sergei Mikhailov from his position as General Director of TASS state newswire and replaced him with Andrey Kondrashov.

Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove line, and Russian and Ukrainian forces continued skirmishing around Kreminna.

Ukrainian forces conducted successful offensive operations in the Bakhmut area, and Russian milbloggers reported that Ukrainian forces liberated an important height near Klishchiivka (7km southwest of Bakhmut).

Russian and Ukrainian forces continued ground attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.

Ukrainian forces continued ground attacks in the western Donetsk Oblast-eastern Zaporizhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.

A Ukrainian official confirmed that Ukrainian forces maintain positions in east (left) bank Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian officials reported that Russia’s hybrid cryptomobilisation and contract service recruitment campaigns have failed to produce large numbers of recruits.

Russian officials are setting information conditions to postpone regional elections in occupied Ukraine likely out of concerns for successful Ukrainian counteroffensives.

