All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch over 400 projectiles at Kherson Oblast killing 2 people in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 6 July 2023, 08:09
Russians launch over 400 projectiles at Kherson Oblast killing 2 people in one day
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACKS IN KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast on 5 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people died and 10 others (including a child) were injured."

Details: In total, the Russians fired 84 times in Kherson Oblast over the past day, launching 430 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and aircraft.

Advertisement:

The Russians fired 38 projectiles at the city of Kherson alone.

The Russian military hit residential areas in various settlements.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: