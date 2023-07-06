Russians launch over 400 projectiles at Kherson Oblast killing 2 people in one day

AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN ATTACKS IN KHERSON OBLAST. PHOTO: TELEGRAM OF KHERSON OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

At least two people were killed and 10 others injured as a result of Russian strikes in Kherson Oblast on 5 July.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people died and 10 others (including a child) were injured."

Details: In total, the Russians fired 84 times in Kherson Oblast over the past day, launching 430 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and aircraft.

The Russians fired 38 projectiles at the city of Kherson alone.

The Russian military hit residential areas in various settlements.

