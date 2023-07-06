Three camps for training Russian conscripts being disassembled in Belarus

Belarus has begun disassembling tent camps at three major training grounds where Russian draftees used to be trained.

Source: Belarusian Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, after analysing satellite images from Planet Labs

Details: The disassembling of the field camps was captured on satellite images.

The media outlet reports that, at this point, it is unknown whether they will be moved to other locations or used for something else.

The camp at the Abuz-Lyasnȳ training ground near Baranavičyis being cleaned up.

The photo dated 6 June shows a large tent camp, and the image taken on 4 July shows the camp no longer in operation, as it is being dismantled.

The photos indicate that the camp, located at this site since mid-October 2022, began to be removed no earlier than 30 June.

The camp saw a rotation of Russian conscripts in early March 2023. Then a small number of tents were removed. Afterwards, heavy military vehicles were almost no longer brought to the training ground.

There were still about 150 tents at the site as of 6 June, which could have accommodated around 3,000 people.

The satellite also recorded the dismantling of a tent city on the territory of the Liepieĺ training ground.

Russian forces have been at this training ground since mid-October 2022.

The photo dated 2 July shows the entire tent camp still standing, but two days later, the photo dated 4 July indicates that it is being dismantled.

Radio Liberty reported about 75 military tents with about 1,500 people living there as of 2 July.

The situation at the Repišča military training ground near Asipovičy has also changed.

The media outlet reports that the Russian military started actively visiting the Repišča training ground near Asipovičy even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. There was a large hospital and a lot of military vehicles there.

There were about 30 military tents with room for about 600 people as of 29 June.

Satellite imagery suggests that the camp began to be dismantled on 3 July, but a photo from 4 July shows it gone.

All of this indicates that the three largest training camps for allegedly conscripted Russian soldiers began to be removed almost simultaneously in early July.

The construction of a tent camp in the village of Ceĺ, Asipovičy district, began at almost the same time. It is allegedly being built for Wagner Private Military Company mercenaries.

Radio Liberty reports that this is the largest camp in Belarus to date. It consists of at least 303 military tents, which, according to various estimates, can accommodate up to 15,000 people.

