Mariupol metallurgical plants can be rebuilt in 3-5 years using green technologies – Metinvest

It may take from three to five years to resume production at the Azovstal steel plant and the Illich Iron and Steel Works in the city of Mariupol after its liberation using eco-friendly technologies.

Source: Yurii Ryzhenkov, CEO of the Metinvest group, in an interview for the FAQ talks, as reported by the press service of the company

Quote: "If we are discussing Mariupol only, then Metinvest indeed has a vision of how it can be rebuilt. We cannot hope that we will come and rebuild the old Mariupol. We all realise that there were good things in Mariupol, but there were also things we would not like to repeat.

So we need a new strategy for the city, including a new industrial strategy. We cannot just come and say: "Now we will fully rebuild the Azovstal plant. Nowadays, the Azovstal plant is a symbol and a fortress. So we will need to decide, which part of the metallurgical sector should remain in Mariupol, what it will look like, and what the so-called industrial map of the city should look like. Only then should we start rebuilding the city."

Details: Ryzhenkov added that, judging from the photos, the Azovstal plant had been seriously damaged.

Quote: "However, I do not lose hope that we will be able to resume productions in some parts of Azovstal. When the Ukrainian forces liberate Mariupol, when we come there, we will see what we can do about it. We realise that the propaganda of the aggressor is telling stories about the possibility of resuming production at the plant in no time.

We do not think they are able to restore production at Azovstal. I think so far they can only use Azovstal or Illich Steel and Iron Works as repair bases," he said.

"We do not want to restore the old technology, which existed at the Illich Steel and Iron Works and Azovstal, because it is obsolete. Today, the whole world is on its way towards green metallurgy and electrometallurgy, and the rebuilding of our metallurgical plants will be conducted in this vein.

So, rebuilding with the use of new green technologies will require more time, as we will need to build practically from scratch. This takes from three to five years," Ryzhenkov noted.

