Bulgarian Parliament supports Ukraine's peace formula and NATO membership after war

On Thursday, during a visit by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Bulgarian Parliament voted in favour of a declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance after the war.

Source: BNT, a Bulgarian news outlet, reported by European Pravda and the AP news agency

Details: The declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance received 157 votes in favour, and 57 votes against from MPs representing the pro-Russian Revival party and the Bulgarian Socialist Party.

The declaration demands that Russia fully and voluntarily withdraw from Ukraine so that peace may be restored, and that it immediately stop nuclear blackmail and all actions that contravene the UN Charter.

The Bulgarian Parliament also supports Ukraine's peace formula, which aims to achieve a lasting and just peace and to provide political, financial, humanitarian, military and technical support to Ukraine until it fully restores its sovereignty within its internationally recognised borders.

Bulgarian MPs reaffirmed their full support for NATO's open-door policy and expressed their expectation that at the Alliance’s summit in Vilnius this July, the government will express its support for Ukraine's membership in NATO "once peace is restored on its territory".

Quote: "The Parliament supports the start of the planning process and the adoption of specific parameters and a timeframe for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance and the expansion of strategic relations."

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived for a visit to Bulgaria on Thursday. The leaders of both countries signed a joint declaration, which became the 22nd statement supporting Ukraine's membership in NATO.

As reported, Ukraine has formulated two specific expectations from the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, concerning membership and security guarantees, and will continue to insist on their approval.

