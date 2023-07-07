All Sections
Zelenskyy: "We are advancing. We have the initiative now"

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 00:48
Zelenskyy: We are advancing. We have the initiative now
Petr Pavel and Volodymyr Zelenskyy , photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has insisted that despite slow progress, the initiative at the front lies with the Ukrainian defence forces, which are moving forward.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague

Quote: "Concerning the counteroffensive. We are advancing. We have the initiative now. The offensive is not fast, that's true. But nevertheless, we are moving forward, not going backwards like the Russians. That's why I see this as a positive."

Background: A special Czech government plane carrying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed at Prague's Ruzyne Airport on Thursday evening.

