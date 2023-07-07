Ukrainian defenders kill more than 500 occupiers and destroy 2 tanks and 17 drones

STOCK PHOTO: FACEBOOK OF THE GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 510 occupiers and destroyed 2 tanks, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles and other military equipment.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

Approximately 232,810 (+510) military personnel;

4,070 (+2) tanks;

7,944 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

4,330 (+20) artillery systems;

658 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

408 (+4) air defence systems;

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

309 (+0) helicopters;

3,652 (+17) tactical UAVs;

1,271 (+7) cruise missiles;

18 (+0) ships/boats;

6,898 (+10) vehicles and tankers;

612 (+7) special vehicles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!