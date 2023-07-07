Ukrainian defenders kill more than 500 occupiers and destroy 2 tanks and 17 drones
Friday, 7 July 2023, 08:04
Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces killed another 510 occupiers and destroyed 2 tanks, 17 unmanned aerial vehicles and other military equipment.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 7 July 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- Approximately 232,810 (+510) military personnel;
- 4,070 (+2) tanks;
- 7,944 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 4,330 (+20) artillery systems;
- 658 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 408 (+4) air defence systems;
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 309 (+0) helicopters;
- 3,652 (+17) tactical UAVs;
- 1,271 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 18 (+0) ships/boats;
- 6,898 (+10) vehicles and tankers;
- 612 (+7) special vehicles.
