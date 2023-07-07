National Police explains what is being done to prevent explosion at Kyiv HPP

The military and police are on duty around the clock to prevent an explosion at the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, and an emergency algorithm has been developed.

Source: Andrii Niebytov, Head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine news agency

He said that hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine were built in such a way that it is virtually impossible to destroy them with a missile strike.

"Kakhovka HPP was destroyed from the inside by planting a very large amount of explosives. That is, to destroy the Kyivska HPP, the enemy will need a powerful sabotage and reconnaissance operation. We are doing everything to prevent this from happening," Niebytov said.

He said that during the war, all critical infrastructure facilities, not only hydroelectric power plants, are under the protection of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and partially the police, and the Armed Forces and the National Guard are guarding these facilities around the clock.

"After the terrorist attack at Kakhovka HPP, the Kyiv Oblast police stepped up patrols near Kyiv HPP to respond to the situation and changes in the operational environment. For example, when a suspicious vehicle is apprehended, the police promptly take the driver away for questioning to avoid creating any unusual situation near the HPP," explained the regional police chief.

In addition, he said, the police, together with the relevant government agencies and local authorities, have worked out an algorithm of actions in the event of the dam at the Kyiv hydroelectric power station being destroyed.

"The algorithm of actions in the event of an emergency has been fully worked out, everything has been discussed at the defence headquarters in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, but this information is, of course, restricted. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Defence, the National Guard, the National Police, and local authorities have all received relevant tasks to intensify their actions. As for the police directly, it is about additional patrols around the perimeter. I can assure you that the work is ongoing 24/7 and never stops," Niiebytov assured.

Background:

Earlier, the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, said that Russians had attempted to blow up other dams in Ukraine. According to Naiev, one of the targets could have been the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant dam.

One of the incidents at Kyiv HPP was reported at the very beginning of the invasion. On 26 February 2022, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down a missile at night that was heading towards the Kyiv reservoir dam in Vyshhorod. In this regard, the Ministry of Infrastructure stated that the destruction of the Kyiv dam could lead to the destruction of the Kaniv, Kremenchuk and other dams in the cascade and even an accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Kyiv HPP falls under the area of responsibility of the Kyiv defence forces.

In early June, Ukrhydroenergo began construction of an early warning system for emergency situations at Kyiv HPP and hydroelectric nuclear power plants located upstream of the Dnipro River above the Ukrainian capital.

