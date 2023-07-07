All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister discuss joint weapons production

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 11:39

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Prague, has discussed the supply of weapons and their joint production with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Source: Zelenskyy said this at a press conference on Friday in the Czech capital, a European Pravda correspondent reports.

"We paid considerable attention, of course, to defence issues. Thank you for understanding our needs, particularly in shells and artillery, in armoured vehicles, and in the work on air defence systems. We are clearly aware that the Czech leadership is not inferior in defence support to other countries," Zelenskyy said.

He said that he discussed with Fiala not only the supply of weapons but also new production. 

Advertisement:

"Our states can significantly strengthen cooperation between military-industrial complexes, and this will be done. We talked about specific projects on shells and military equipment," the head of state said. 

Zelenskyy said that a memorandum of cooperation in Military-Technical Cooperation had been signed in Prague on Friday between the Ministry of Defenсe of Czechia and the Ministry of Strategic Industry of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

The head of the Czech government, after talks with Zelenskyy, said that Czechia will supply additional attack helicopters and large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine, and it will help in training F-16 fighter pilots.

Fiala also said that the Ukrainian people deserve an "open door to NATO" because it is not only defending its independence but also the security of Europe. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: