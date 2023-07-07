Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister discuss joint weapons production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Prague, has discussed the supply of weapons and their joint production with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala.

Source: Zelenskyy said this at a press conference on Friday in the Czech capital, a European Pravda correspondent reports.

"We paid considerable attention, of course, to defence issues. Thank you for understanding our needs, particularly in shells and artillery, in armoured vehicles, and in the work on air defence systems. We are clearly aware that the Czech leadership is not inferior in defence support to other countries," Zelenskyy said.

He said that he discussed with Fiala not only the supply of weapons but also new production.

"Our states can significantly strengthen cooperation between military-industrial complexes, and this will be done. We talked about specific projects on shells and military equipment," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that a memorandum of cooperation in Military-Technical Cooperation had been signed in Prague on Friday between the Ministry of Defenсe of Czechia and the Ministry of Strategic Industry of Ukraine.

The head of the Czech government, after talks with Zelenskyy, said that Czechia will supply additional attack helicopters and large-calibre ammunition to Ukraine, and it will help in training F-16 fighter pilots.

Fiala also said that the Ukrainian people deserve an "open door to NATO" because it is not only defending its independence but also the security of Europe.

