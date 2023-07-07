All Sections
Kharkiv Oblast allows to resume in-person learning

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 13:20

The Defence Council in Kharkiv Oblast has decided to resume the in-person learning process in those educational institutions that have a shelter.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "In-person learning  will be possible only if the educational institution has a specialised shelter that meets the requirements of the law, the warning system is ready, etc."

Details: Syniehubov has added that school founders and headmasters will have the possibility of determining the format of learning in their institutions.

Photo: Wavebreakmedia/Depositphotos

The decision of the Defence Council will apply to:

  • kindergartens;
  • schools;
  • vocational education and training institutions; 
  • colleges;
  • universities.

Quote: "The availability of special shelters that meet the requirements of the State Building Standards, the readiness of the warning system, the definition of evacuation routes, the creation of water and medicine stocks and safety lessons on how to act in the event of an air-raid warning are mandatory requirements."

Background: Earlier, we shared the recommendations for arranging shelters from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

First of all, shelters should be located in the basement, on the semi-basement floor or on the ground floor of the educational institution.

Advertisement: