Pentagon suspects Head of Wagner Group has doubles

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) is probably using doubles, which makes it difficult to track his movements.

Source: The New York Times, citing an anonymous Pentagon representative

Details: The source said that according to classified intelligence, the leader of Wagner PMC was in Russia for most of the time after the rebellion.

He also said it was unclear if Prigozhin was in Belarus, in part because he "apparently uses body doubles to disguise his movements."

