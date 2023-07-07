Pentagon suspects Head of Wagner Group has doubles

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) is probably using doubles, which makes it difficult to track his movements.

Source: The New York Times, citing an anonymous Pentagon representative

Details: The source said that according to classified intelligence, the leader of Wagner PMC was in Russia for most of the time after the rebellion.

Advertisement:

He also said it was unclear if Prigozhin was in Belarus, in part because he "apparently uses body doubles to disguise his movements."

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!