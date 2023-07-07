Pentagon suspects Head of Wagner Group has doubles
Friday, 7 July 2023, 14:01
Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) is probably using doubles, which makes it difficult to track his movements.
Source: The New York Times, citing an anonymous Pentagon representative
Details: The source said that according to classified intelligence, the leader of Wagner PMC was in Russia for most of the time after the rebellion.
He also said it was unclear if Prigozhin was in Belarus, in part because he "apparently uses body doubles to disguise his movements."
Background:
- On 6 July, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, and the Wagnerites themselves are not in Belarus at the moment.
- After the rebellion and a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in the Russian Federation was promised to be closed, and he had to "go to Belarus."
- On 27 June, Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet flew from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Belarus, and another plane arrived there from St Petersburg.
- On the same day, Lukashenko claimed Prigozhin was in Belarus.
- On 4 July, it was reported that Prigozhin personally arrived in St Petersburg, where the weapons seized during the searches were returned to him.
