All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon suspects Head of Wagner Group has doubles

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 7 July 2023, 14:01
Pentagon suspects Head of Wagner Group has doubles
Screenshot

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Head of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) is probably using doubles, which makes it difficult to track his movements.

Source: The New York Times, citing an anonymous Pentagon representative

Details: The source said that according to classified intelligence, the leader of Wagner PMC was in Russia for most of the time after the rebellion.

He also said it was unclear if Prigozhin was in Belarus, in part because he "apparently uses body doubles to disguise his movements."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 6 July, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, and the Wagnerites themselves are not in Belarus at the moment.
  • After the rebellion and a conversation with the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Prigozhin said that his mercenaries were returning to field camps. The criminal case against Prigozhin in the Russian Federation was promised to be closed, and he had to "go to Belarus."
  • On 27 June, Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet flew from the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to Belarus, and another plane arrived there from St Petersburg.
  • On the same day, Lukashenko claimed Prigozhin was in Belarus.
  • On 4 July, it was reported that Prigozhin personally arrived in St Petersburg, where the weapons seized during the searches were returned to him.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: