Olena RoshchinaFriday, 7 July 2023, 17:58
Ukrainian company sold medicine to Russia that was used to treat wounded occupiers – Security Service of Ukraine

The director of a pharmaceutical company from Zhytomyr Oblast is suspected of helping Russia by supplying Ukrainian medicines to military hospitals of the aggressor country. 

Source: Security Service of Ukraine, Office of the Prosecutor General 

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine reports that it has exposed a pharmaceutical company in Zhytomyr Oblast that set up a covert scheme to supply Ukrainian medicines to military hospitals in the Russian Federation. Among the main illegal exports were painkillers which were given to wounded invaders by Russians in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

The director of the pharmaceutical company was involved in the organisation of the scheme. 

Until February 2022, the company had been exporting its products to Russia. The Ukrainian firm's business partner in the Russian Federation was an institution that fulfils state orders from the Russian Ministry of Defence.

After the full-scale invasion started and appropriate sanctions were imposed against the Kremlin, the management of the Ukrainian company developed a mechanism to bypass these restrictions.

For this purpose, the organiser of the scheme, together with his Russian accomplices, made use of a number of controlled commercial structures in the Middle East and the European Union. 

First the dealers sent Ukrainian medicines to the addresses of these foreign companies, and then they altered the waybills and shipped the products to the actual customers from the Russian Federation.

The Security Service of Ukraine documented an attempt to illegally transport almost 300 kg of medical supplies to Russia.

Searches in the offices and production facilities of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical company revealed computers containing evidence of illegal activity; the contract with the actual Russian buyer of the medications; Russian certificates of conformity for medicines; primary accounting documents; and mobile phones containing correspondence confirming that medications were forwarded to an address in the Russian Federation.

 

Inscription in Russian:

Produced by order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
Importer address: Russia, 125047, Moscow, 1 Tverskaya-Yamskaya St,
Manufacturer address: Ukraine, 11700, Zhytomyr Oblast
photo: Office of the Prosecutor General 

The director of the Ukrainian company has been served with a notice of suspicion under Art. 111-2.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (assistance to the aggressor state). The issue of selecting a pre-trial restraint – detention in custody – is being resolved. The perpetrator faces up to 12 years in prison.

 
photo: Office of the Prosecutor General 

The investigation to establish all the circumstances of the crime is ongoing.

