Zelenskyy on pro-Russian sentiment in Slovakia: This is a pro-terrorist position

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called pro-Russian views - said to be widespread in Slovakia – unacceptable, expressing surprise that there could be any support for the terrorist actions of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Bratislava with the president of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, a European Pravda correspondent reports.

Details: The president emphasised that a pro-Ukrainian position means a pro-European position, and Slovakia is a member of the European Union and "an integral part of a peaceful, civilised Europe".

Quote: "What are pro-Russian views? These views are clear. They are an aggressor; they came to a foreign land, attacked us, killed and are killing people, raped and tortured people. How can such views be supported?"

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy suggested imagining a situation in Slovakia in which Russia occupied a nuclear power plant, as they have in Ukraine, and deprived a third of the population of electricity, or blew up a hydroelectric power plant, causing mass destruction.

Quote: "What is a pro-Russian position? It's a pro-terrorist position, and it's wrong. Who really wants to test this out? Why? Isn't it enough to have the 'Russia effect' in Ukraine and the result of their presence on our territory? Does anyone like this Russian roulette?"

It should be noted that according to polls, Slovakia is indeed the most pro-Russian state in Eastern Europe: only 40% of its citizens believe that the current war in Ukraine was caused by Russia (last year, it was 51%).

The president of Slovakia has previously expressed concern over the increase in pro-Russian sentiments.

Background: The Slovak special services recently exposed a Russian attempt to rig upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for September.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!