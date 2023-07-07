All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


During the full-scale invasion, three times as many civilians have died as during the 8 years of war in Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 20:37
During the full-scale invasion, three times as many civilians have died as during the 8 years of war in Ukraine
stock photo: FreerLaw/Depositphotos

In the 500 days of the full-scale invasion, three times more civilians have died than in the previous eight years of fighting in the east of the country.

Source: United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission, which has been working in Ukraine since 2014.

Details: The UN monitoring mission reported that it was able to confirm the death of more than 9,000 civilians in Ukraine. More than 500 of them are children. This number has been recorded since the full-scale attack by Russia on 24 February 2022. The organisation warned that the actual number of victims could be much higher.

Advertisement:

"Today we mark another sad mark in the war, which continues to result in terrible losses of the civilians of Ukraine," said Noel Calhoun, deputy head of the HRMMU.

As noted by the UN, the total monthly number of dead and injured persons decreased at the beginning of this year compared to last year. Unfortunately, in May and June, their average number increased again.

Background: Last time the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on civilian objects in Lviv on 6 July, 10 people were killed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: