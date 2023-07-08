All Sections
Zelenskyy discussed NATO summit and Peace Formula with Prime Minister of Portugal

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 14:20

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the phone conversation with Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal, that he had during his visit to Türkiye the day before.

Details: In his social networks, the head of state announced that he had coordinated positions with the Portuguese prime minister on the eve of the Vilnius NATO summit, emphasising "the importance of the Alliance's decisive position regarding Ukraine's future membership".

Zelenskyy also thanked Portugal for the positive assessment of the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission and expressed hope for the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of the year.

Quote: "I thanked Antonio Costa for Portugal's willingness to participate concretely in the implementation of three points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula – food and energy security, as security, and ecocide," he added.

Background: Portugal has been providing extensive support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. In particular, at the end of March, three Leopard 2 tanks promised by Portugal ended up on the territory of Ukraine.

The country also announced its participation in the so-called coalition of fighter jets, within which it is ready to help with the training of Ukrainian pilots and engineers.

