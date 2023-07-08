All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spanish Defence Minister visited field hospital that will be handed over to Ukraine

Saturday, 8 July 2023, 15:11

Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defence of Spain, visited the Zaragoza Air Base on Friday, where a field hospital is being prepared to be sent to Ukraine and Ukrainian servicemen are being trained.

Source: Spain's Ministry of Defence, as European Pravda writes

Details: During the visit to the airbase, Robles met with Ukrainian border guards who are undergoing training to use the field hospital and reaffirmed "full and absolute support for Ukraine from Spain", which will last as long as necessary.

Advertisement:
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF SPAIN
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF SPAIN

The minister added that the hospital will arrive in Ukraine between 23 and 25 July , and thanked the Ukrainian soldiers on behalf of Spain for "their courage and bravery" and the defence of "both their country and the values we share".

She emphasised that Spain, like all NATO and EU allies, will continue to support Ukraine in various ways, both by sending military equipment and training and by providing assistance to wounded soldiers.

Background: Spain announced plans to hand over a field hospital to Ukraine, as well as 20 armoured personnel carriers and four Leopard 2A4 tanks, within the framework of the meeting of the Contact Group for Defence of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: