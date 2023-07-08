Spanish Defence Minister visited field hospital that will be handed over to Ukraine

Margarita Robles, the Minister of Defence of Spain, visited the Zaragoza Air Base on Friday, where a field hospital is being prepared to be sent to Ukraine and Ukrainian servicemen are being trained.

Source: Spain's Ministry of Defence, as European Pravda writes

Details: During the visit to the airbase, Robles met with Ukrainian border guards who are undergoing training to use the field hospital and reaffirmed "full and absolute support for Ukraine from Spain", which will last as long as necessary.

PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF SPAIN

The minister added that the hospital will arrive in Ukraine between 23 and 25 July , and thanked the Ukrainian soldiers on behalf of Spain for "their courage and bravery" and the defence of "both their country and the values we share".

She emphasised that Spain, like all NATO and EU allies, will continue to support Ukraine in various ways, both by sending military equipment and training and by providing assistance to wounded soldiers.

Background: Spain announced plans to hand over a field hospital to Ukraine, as well as 20 armoured personnel carriers and four Leopard 2A4 tanks, within the framework of the meeting of the Contact Group for Defence of Ukraine.

