Zelenskyy takes part in prayer service for Ukraine in Lviv

A PRAYER SERVICE IN LVIV WITH ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a prayer event, God Save Ukraine! 500 Days of Resistance and Victory, during his trip to Lviv, where he arrived from Türkiye on 8 July with the Azov Regiment commanders.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "At the monument to Taras Shevchenko in Lviv, representatives of the clergy and heads of religious organisations served prayers for Ukraine. They prayed for the victory of our state and a just peace.

The spiritual leaders asked for protection and strength for the defenders of our Motherland, blessings for the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, and salvation for all those who suffered in the war. They also prayed for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Advertisement:

Prayer for Ukraine was performed by the chamber choir."

Details: In addition to Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, and Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, also took part in the prayer event.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv on the evening of Saturday, 8 July, together with the commanders who defended Azovstal.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed combat officer Oleksii Pivnenko as Commander of the National Guard.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!