All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy takes part in prayer service for Ukraine in Lviv

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 01:25
Zelenskyy takes part in prayer service for Ukraine in Lviv
A PRAYER SERVICE IN LVIV WITH ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a prayer event, God Save Ukraine! 500 Days of Resistance and Victory, during his trip to Lviv, where he arrived from Türkiye on 8 July with the Azov Regiment commanders.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "At the monument to Taras Shevchenko in Lviv, representatives of the clergy and heads of religious organisations served prayers for Ukraine. They prayed for the victory of our state and a just peace.

The spiritual leaders asked for protection and strength for the defenders of our Motherland, blessings for the representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, and salvation for all those who suffered in the war. They also prayed for the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Advertisement:

Prayer for Ukraine was performed by the chamber choir."

Details: In addition to Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi, and Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration, also took part in the prayer event.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv on the evening of Saturday, 8 July, together with the commanders who defended Azovstal.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed combat officer Oleksii Pivnenko as Commander of the National Guard.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: