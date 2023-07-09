All Sections
People of Ukraine inspire the world – US Secretary of State

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 05:22
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

On the 500th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the Ukrainian people inspire the world by reminding everyone of the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter.

Source: statement by Blinken quoted by the press service of the US Department of State

Quote: "Five hundred days ago, on February 24, 2022, the Russian government launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As the Kremlin attempts to subjugate Ukraine, seize its land, topple its democratically elected government, the spirit of Ukraine’s people remains unbroken, and the United States remains committed to helping Ukraine defend itself and to rebuild its future. 

Each day, the people of Ukraine demonstrate their resilience and unity in defending against Moscow’s brutal, relentless assaults. In the face of enormous adversity, the people of Ukraine inspire the world, reminding us of the importance of upholding the tenets of the UN Charter."

Details: Blinken has noted that the Russian government remains the only obstacle to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. 

According to him, the United States will continue to impose serious costs on the Russian government through sanctions, export controls and other measures that will affect the Kremlin's ability to wage war and help hold the aggressor accountable for violations of international law.

Quote: "We will stand with Ukraine — along with our allies and partners — for as long as it takes by providing security, economic, and other assistance to Ukraine, so Ukraine can continue to defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes."

Background: The Institute for the Study of War has assessed that during the 500 days of the full-scale invasion, Russia failed to achieve any of its planned goals in Ukraine.

