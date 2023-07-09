Forest fire breaks out in Kharkiv Oblast because of Russian attacks
Sunday, 9 July 2023, 11:05
A forest caught fire in Kharkiv Oblast on Saturday, 8 July and it took three hours to extinguish it.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote from Syniehubov: "The coniferous litter in Kupiansk forest caught fire at 16:17 in the village of Zahryzove as a result of an attack."
Details: The fire was extinguished in three hours, and no one was injured.
