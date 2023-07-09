Russia wants Zaporizhzhia NPP issue to be discussed at NATO Summit in Vilnius

​​Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has said that the leaders of the NATO transatlantic defence alliance should discuss the issue of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at the Vilnius summit.

Source: Reuters

Details: Zakharova has accused Ukraine of "systematically causing damage" to the ZNPP and added that the NATO summit should pay key attention to this issue.

Advertisement:

According to Zakharova, the vast majority of NATO members would be in the direct hit zone in the event of a disaster at the plant.

NATO leaders will meet in Vilnius on 11-12 July to discuss a wide range of issues, from disagreements over Ukraine's membership bid and Sweden's accession to increasing ammunition stockpiles and revising the first defence plans in a decade.

Background:

Russians continue to place mines at Zaporizhzhia NPP, delivering mines and explosives to the plant.

At the end of June, Energoatom, a Ukrainian state-run company responsible for the operation of all the country's nuclear power plants, signed an insurance contract with Persha Insurance Company for more than 5 billion hryvnias [approximately US$135 million – ed.] to cover damage caused by a nuclear incident at all four nuclear power plants in Ukraine, but the insurance coverage will only take effect after ZNPP is liberated from the occupiers.

The Russian occupiers are going to put ZNPP’s Power Unit No 4 into a hot shutdown. At the same time, they deliberately do not put Power Unit No 5 into a cold shutdown.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!