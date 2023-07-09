Latvian security services see no direct threat from Wagner Group

The Latvian State Security Service has stated that the available information indicates that Wagner Group does not currently pose a direct threat to the country's national security.

Details: It is noted that the Latvian security service is constantly receiving information about the activities of Wagner Group's mercenaries and assessing the risks to both national and regional security.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Latvia, in cooperation with the State Border Guard, has been carrying out enhanced migration control measures to prevent foreigners who may pose a threat to Latvia's national security from entering the country.

By agreement with self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko, after the coup in Russia, Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was to travel to Belarus with some of his mercenaries.

Following this, the foreign ministers of Lithuania and Latvia on Tuesday called on NATO to strengthen its eastern borders in response to the deployment of Wagnerites in Belarus.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the relocation of the Wagner Group to Belarus is a very negative signal for his country.

