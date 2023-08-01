All Sections
Russians looking for children not attending Russian schools in occupied territories

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 04:42
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

With the approach of the new school year, the Russians in the occupied territories of Ukraine have begun to search for children whose parents have refused to send them to the invaders’ schools.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center 

Quote: "Before the start of the new school year, the invaders are looking for children whose parents refused to send their children to Russian schools in the temporarily occupied territories.

The Russians have created appropriate groups of collaborators who record, search and check the child’s attendance at school."

Details: The National Resistance Center stated that parents who have refused to send their children to Russian schools are being threatened with deprivation of parental rights.

"The occupation authorities also obliged the parents to have Russian passports. At the same time, both parents must have it, otherwise, the child will be prohibited from studying, and therefore the parents will also be deprived of their rights," they added.

