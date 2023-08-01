All Sections
Russia suspends sea passenger traffic in Sevastopol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 August 2023, 11:30
Russia suspends sea passenger traffic in Sevastopol
photo: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Sea passenger transport was suspended in temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the morning of 1 August.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty), citing the Russian Directorate for the Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure of the City of Sevastopol.

Details: The Russian Directorate said that at the final stops, which are Zakharov Square and Nakhimov Square, "rolling stock will be provided to operate on the compensatory route".

The Russian Directorate did not give the reasons for the closure.

Earlier, it was reported that sea passenger transport in Sevastopol had been suspended on 27 July, when hail storms and strong winds hit the city. As of 1 August, no storm warnings were issued in Sevastopol.

At the same time, on 1 August, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that Ukraine attacked Black Sea Fleet patrol ships with unmanned surface vessels overnight, 340 km southwest of Sevastopol.

Advertisement: