All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Person who posted video of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih foud by police, handed over to Security Service

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 1 August 2023, 15:10
Person who posted video of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih foud by police, handed over to Security Service
Photo: Sergiy Lysak's Telegram

Police have identified the individual who on 31 July filmed the Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and posted it on social media. The information has been handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: The video appeared on a local Telegram channel almost immediately after the strike and from there spread to Russian Telegram-channels in a few minutes. Collected evidence was handed over to the SSU "to make a decision".

Why this is important: While information about the location of a missile strike may not help to adjust the fire, an operational report on the damage caused is definitely useful to the Russians. For example, on the basis of such a report, they can launch another attack in the same place to destroy what is left.

The Ministry of Defense and a number of other departments have asked Ukrainians not to post information on strike locations.

Background:

  • On the morning of 31 July, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih using two ballistic missiles: one hit a residential high-rise building, and the other hit an educational institution.
  • The Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed 6 people and injured 75.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: