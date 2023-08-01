All Sections
Person who posted video of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih foud by police, handed over to Security Service

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 1 August 2023, 15:10
Person who posted video of missile strike on Kryvyi Rih foud by police, handed over to Security Service
Photo: Sergiy Lysak's Telegram

Police have identified the individual who on 31 July filmed the Russian missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and posted it on social media. The information has been handed over to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: The video appeared on a local Telegram channel almost immediately after the strike and from there spread to Russian Telegram-channels in a few minutes. Collected evidence was handed over to the SSU "to make a decision".

Why this is important: While information about the location of a missile strike may not help to adjust the fire, an operational report on the damage caused is definitely useful to the Russians. For example, on the basis of such a report, they can launch another attack in the same place to destroy what is left.

The Ministry of Defense and a number of other departments have asked Ukrainians not to post information on strike locations.

Background:

  • On the morning of 31 July, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih using two ballistic missiles: one hit a residential high-rise building, and the other hit an educational institution.
  • The Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih killed 6 people and injured 75.

Advertisement: