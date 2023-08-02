All Sections
Another arson attempt on military enlistment office in Russian St Petersburg

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 04:22
Another arson attempt on military enlistment office in Russian St Petersburg
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO POSTED BY BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

An unknown woman in Russian St Petersburg has tried to set the building of the military enlistment office on fire on the evening of 1 August. Russian Telegram channels have reported that this was the third attempt to burn down the military enlistment office.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Shot and Baza

Details: Shot said an attempt to set a military enlistment office on fire took place on Angliyskaya Naberezhnaya (English Embankment) in St Petersburg.

"It is likely that a woman in a headscarf threw a bottle with an incendiary mixture at the entrance and disappeared from the scene. Military enlistment office workers were able to put out the fire themselves, the police are looking for the culprit," the channel reported.

Later, Baza Telegram channel posted a video showing the moment when the military enlistment office was set on fire. 

The footage shows the woman approaching the entrance to the building, placing a bundle near the door, and setting it on fire.

Previously: On 31 July, a man in the Russian city of St Petersburg rammed into the gates of a military enlistment office and tried to burn it down.

Advertisement: