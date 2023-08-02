All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another arson attempt on military enlistment office in Russian St Petersburg

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 04:22
Another arson attempt on military enlistment office in Russian St Petersburg
SCREENSHOT FROM VIDEO POSTED BY BAZA TELEGRAM CHANNEL

An unknown woman in Russian St Petersburg has tried to set the building of the military enlistment office on fire on the evening of 1 August. Russian Telegram channels have reported that this was the third attempt to burn down the military enlistment office.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Shot and Baza

Details: Shot said an attempt to set a military enlistment office on fire took place on Angliyskaya Naberezhnaya (English Embankment) in St Petersburg.

"It is likely that a woman in a headscarf threw a bottle with an incendiary mixture at the entrance and disappeared from the scene. Military enlistment office workers were able to put out the fire themselves, the police are looking for the culprit," the channel reported.

Later, Baza Telegram channel posted a video showing the moment when the military enlistment office was set on fire. 

The footage shows the woman approaching the entrance to the building, placing a bundle near the door, and setting it on fire.

Previously: On 31 July, a man in the Russian city of St Petersburg rammed into the gates of a military enlistment office and tried to burn it down.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: