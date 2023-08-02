Russians attack Nikopol district three times overnight

The Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on the night of 1-2 August using heavy artillery.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked Nikopol district three times during the night. They fired from heavy artillery. They launched about 15 shells. They terrorised the Nikopol and Pokrov community."

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties, but the aftermath of the Russian attacks was being established.

The night was calm in the rest of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!