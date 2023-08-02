Russians attack Nikopol district three times overnight

The Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on the night of 1-2 August using heavy artillery.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked Nikopol district three times during the night. They fired from heavy artillery. They launched about 15 shells. They terrorised the Nikopol and Pokrov community."

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties, but the aftermath of the Russian attacks was being established.

Advertisement:

The night was calm in the rest of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!