US senators introduce bill on response to energy security crisis in Ukraine and Europe

US senators have introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at supporting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and reducing the EU's dependence on Russia.

Source: Oksana Markarova, the ambassador of Ukraine to the US

Quote: "Today, our friends in Congress – Senators Menendez (D) and Risch (R) introduced a bipartisan draft of the law On the response to the energy security crisis in Ukraine and Europe," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Markarova noted that "this act is aimed at supporting and developing the energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as reducing the energy dependence of EU countries on Russia, improving the diversification of energy sources, etc."

Markarova stressed that this fully corresponds to the strategic priorities and plans for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Energy is one of our five key priorities for rapid recovery, which the US already supports, and we hope will support even more," Markarova said.

