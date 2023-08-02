All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon comments on incident with Belarusian helicopters on Polish border

European PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:58

The Pentagon has commented on the violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian military helicopters on 1 August.

Source: Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder at a briefing, European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the incident with the Belarusian helicopters, Ryder stressed that the United States remains committed to protecting the security of NATO countries.

Quote: "We will continue to take NATO's security very seriously and we will continue to work together with our NATO allies to ensure that every square inch of NATO remains safe." 

More details: The Pentagon spokesperson refused to elaborate on the incident, adding that the position of NATO forces has not changed after the events.

The previous evening, the Polish Ministry of Defence confirmed that two Belarusian helicopters had violated Polish airspace.

At first, Warsaw authorities denied the violation of airspace, but later explained that the border crossing took place near the city of Białowieża at a very low altitude, which made it difficult to detect by radar systems.

In response to the incident, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak ordered an increase in the number of troops at the border and a deployment of additional forces and equipment, including attack helicopters.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: