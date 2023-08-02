All Sections
Pentagon comments on incident with Belarusian helicopters on Polish border

European PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:58

The Pentagon has commented on the violation of Polish airspace by two Belarusian military helicopters on 1 August.

Source: Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder at a briefing, European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the incident with the Belarusian helicopters, Ryder stressed that the United States remains committed to protecting the security of NATO countries.

Quote: "We will continue to take NATO's security very seriously and we will continue to work together with our NATO allies to ensure that every square inch of NATO remains safe." 

More details: The Pentagon spokesperson refused to elaborate on the incident, adding that the position of NATO forces has not changed after the events.

The previous evening, the Polish Ministry of Defence confirmed that two Belarusian helicopters had violated Polish airspace.

At first, Warsaw authorities denied the violation of airspace, but later explained that the border crossing took place near the city of Białowieża at a very low altitude, which made it difficult to detect by radar systems.

In response to the incident, Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak ordered an increase in the number of troops at the border and a deployment of additional forces and equipment, including attack helicopters.

