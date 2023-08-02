All Sections
66 engravings dedicated to Holodomor recovered from under rubble in Sumy Oblast

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 16:17

Firefighters have recovered 66 unique engravings dedicated to the Holodomor in Sumy Oblast.

A Russian missile destroyed the academic building of the Sumy Interregional Higher Vocational School on 29 July, where the Holodomor Resistance Research Centre was located.

The engravings were retrieved from under the rubble, the State Emergency Service reports. The Ministry of Internal Affairs posted a video of the rescue of historical engravings.

The State Emergency Service says the exhibition of Mykola Bondarenko's graphic drawings "Ukraine – 1933: Cookbook. Human Memory" has been in the centre since the opening, which took place six years ago. The exhibition included 89 works.

Quote: "The unique works were buried under the rubble after the Russian missile attack. However, thanks to the rescue workers, volunteers and employees of the institution, most of Mykola Bondarenko's linocuts were saved," the Ministry of Internal Affairs adds.

The recovered engravings. All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Linocut is a convex engraving created by cutting a pattern on linoleum
"The works, thanks to which almost the whole world learned about the Genocide of Ukrainians, ended up under rubble," the State Emergency Service added.

Background: After a Russian attack, scientists recovered a unique herbarium from Kherson, which had been collected over a period of 50 years.

Advertisement: